Bophelo Bio Science & Wellness, subsidiary of Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF), has entered into $30M offtake agreement with Malta's private company Medcan for the sale of bulk cannabis biomass, primarily into the European market.

The contract includes initial deliveries of up to 10K Kgs, priced at $3/gm, that is expected to be shipped starting from 4Q20 through to the end of 2021.

Major part of cannabis to be delivered includes A and B grade trimmed flower buds and bulk material, consisting of trimmings and sugar leaves for processing into distillate.

Halo’s founders have known Medcan’s California-based partner Kase Manufacturing who had been instrumental in setting up this contract. Further, Bophelo expects to achieve Maltese GACP certification prior to the end of 2020.

