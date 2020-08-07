Federal Aviation Administration safety employees say they faced "strong" external pressure from the industry and raised alarms the agency does not always prioritize air safety, according to an independent survey of employees that was turned over to the U.S. Congress today.

The survey found that many aviation safety employees believe "senior leaders are overly concerned with achieving the business-oriented outcomes of industry stakeholders and are not held accountable for safety-related decisions."

The report will give more ammunition to critics who argue in the aftermath of the two fatal Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX crashes that the U.S. aviation safety regulator has not done enough to insulate employees from industry pressure.

Earlier this week, the agency announced it would issue a proposed airworthiness directive calling for four key design changes to address safety issues in the MAX.