Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) closed +6.5% in today's trade after the U.S. International Trade Commission said U.S. industry likely is "materially injured" by imports of phosphate fertilizers that are allegedly subsidized by the governments of Morocco and Russia.

The U.S. Commerce Department now will continue with its countervailing duty investigations concerning the imports, with preliminary determinations due on or around Sept. 21.

The company had filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the ITC requesting investigations into the imports, arguing Morocco and Russia have artificially low rock costs and fail to meet environmental standards.

Mosaic shares surged 25% this week after the company reported a much higher than forecast Q2 profit and issued a positive market outlook.