Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) expects its customers to lift their contractual volumes in full this winter as the market recovers from the effects of COVID-19, CFO Zach Davis tells Argus.

The company expects a recovery in global LNG demand, particularly in Asia, to continue through the year and further support regional price spreads, providing no incentive for U.S. offtakers to cancel any of their contractual volumes during the winter.

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas are on track to rise in August for the first time in six months, as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to export plants rebounded from a 21-month low in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes.

Cheniere said this week that it plans to complete Train 6 at Sabine Pass in Louisiana in H2 2022 after previously indicating the train would enter service in H1 2023; the company also said it remains on track to finish Train 3 at Corpus Christi LNG in Texas in H1 2021.