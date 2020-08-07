First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) spiked 13% in today's trade to hit a 52-week high after Q2 earnings and sales topped estimates while also winning an upgrade from Bank of America.

BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upped the stock to Buy from Neutral and lifted his stock price target to $73 from $62, largely because he was impressed by the company's confidence in its bookings outlook.

"First Solar is among the only large-scale manufacturers of solar panels and benefits from this positioning in discussions with accelerating U.S. sales of solar - particularly to large commercial and industrial customers, keen to find reliable partners off which to develop projects," Dumoulin-Smith writes.

Panel prices generally have been falling in recent years, but buyers may be willing to pay a bit more to work with a reliable company like First Solar, the analyst says.

FSLR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Beutral.