Trump pledges executive action as virus relief talks break down

In a quickly called news conference from his resort in Bedminster, N.J., President Trump slammed congressional Democrats over this afternoon's breakdown of COVID-19 relief talks, and threatened potential executive action in various stimulus areas.

The administration "continues to work in good faith," he says, "yet tragically, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer continue to insist on radical left-wing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus."

"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act on my authority as president" to get Americans relief, he says. That includes "deferring the payroll tax for a period of months, to the end of the year, and I can extend it ... hopefully I will be here to do the job." That deferral would be retroactive to July 1, he says.

He also said he may take action to enhance unemployment benefits, and to extend the eviction moratorium until the end of the year.

Earlier today, Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin recommended that the president proceed with executive orders after negotiations over the bills had collapsed.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.

Updated: Asked about the timeline for when he could sign executive orders, Trump says "could be by the end of the week; they're being drawn by the lawyers right now." Is he concerned about the legality? "No, not at all."