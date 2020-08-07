Bankrupt telecom Oi (NYSE:OIBR.C) has agreed to an exclusivity pact with Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Telecom Italia unit TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) and América Móvil's Claro (NYSE:AMX) on their revised joint bid for Oi's mobile unit, Bloomberg reports.

That follows last week's reported dropout from the bidding by Highline, which had an exclusivity deal with Oi effective until Aug. 3.

The new agreement is good until Aug. 11 and will be automatically renews unless either party decides otherwise.

If the talks conclude satisfactorily, Oi can pre-qualify the bidders under "stalking horse" conditions.