Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +51.2% after-hours, as the Food and Drug Administration approves Olinvyk (oliceridine), an opioid agonist for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults, where the pain is severe enough to require an intravenous opioid.

Trevena sees a significant clinical need in the hospital setting for an effective and well-tolerated IV analgesic to help manage patients' moderate-to-severe pain.

Shares have soared more than 4x over the past three months, and the FDA approval could shoot them past their 52-week high $3.48.