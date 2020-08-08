Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) bought back ~$5.1B of its shares in Q1, up from $1.74B in Q1.

Q2 operating earnings of $5.51B fell from $5.87B in Q1 and $6.14B in the year-ago quarter, as its "other businesses" category earnings dropped dramatically Y/Y.

Q2 net earnings were $26.3B vs. $14.1B a year ago as investment gains surged to $31.0B vs. $7.77B a year ago.

Insurance float was ~$131B at June 30, 2020 vs. ~$130B at March 31, 2020.

Cash and short term investments at June 30, 2020 increased to $146.6B from $137B at the end of Q1.

Revenue and earnings of most of its manufacturing, service, and retailing businesses declined considerably, and in certain instances severely, in Q2 due to closures of facilities where crowds can gather.

Q2 revenue for industrial, building and consumer products fell to $13.0B from $16.2B a year ago; retailing revenue fell to $3.37B from $4.03B and McLane revenue slipped to $11.2B from $12.4B.

Berkshire notes that the Geico's $2.5B "give-back" to policyholders for policies renewed and newly issued for a six-month period started April 8, 2020 for accounting purposes will be spread over 12 months beginning April 8. As a result, Geico's underwriting profits were increased during Q2 and will lead to less favorable results, perhaps underwriting losses, in Q3 and Q4.

Insurance-underwriting operating earnings of $806M increase from $353M in Q2.

Berkshire expects that underwriting results for the rest of 2020 and Q2 2021 will be hurt by lower premiums for certain business attributable to premium credits granted to policyholders and when premiums are a function of the insured's payroll.

Insurance-investment operating income of $1.37B roughly flat from a year ago.

Railroad, utilities, and energy operating income $1.76B slips from $1.95B.

Other businesses operating income of $1.45B sank from $2.49B a year earlier.

Other operating income of $126M vs. loss of $12M a year earlier.

Q2 total revenue of $56.8B fell from $63.6B a year ago.

Q2 insurance premiums earned of $15.6B fell from $14.9B a year ago.

Q2 freight rail transportation revenue of $4.57B slid from $5.85B.

Q2 energy operating revenue of $3.42B fell from $3.57B.

Fair value of its investment in equity securities were $207.5B at June 30, 2020, down from $248.0B at Dec. 31, 2019.

~71% of the aggregate fair value was concentrated in four companies — American Express (NYSE:AXP) at $14.4B, Apple (NYSE:APLE) at $91.5B, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at $22.6B, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at $17.9B.

Berkshire's 26.6% stake in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was valued at $10.4B as of June 30, 2020 vs. $8.0B at Q1 end; carrying value of the investment was $13.1B at June 30, 2020 vs. $13.6B at March 31, 2020.