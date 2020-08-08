Tencent-backed Chinese online real estate player files for U.S. IPO

Beike Zhaofang (BEKE) plans to offer 106M shares in a range of $17 to $19 to mark the biggest IPO by a Chinese company since iQIYI raised $2.4B in 2018.

The Chinese online property platform is backed by heavy investments from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY).

From the F-1: "We are an organization that combines Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand with more than 18 years of history, and Beike, China's leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services with two years of history. With many years of industry experience, we knew deeply that the housing transactions and services industry in China was still pre-industria" with ample room and opportunities for transformation through the power of internet and big data."

Beike is charging into the IPO market despite rising tension between the U.S. and China and the spectacular flameout of Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) due to an accounting scandal.

The IPO is expected to price on August 12.

SEC Form F-1