There's been no official announcement yet, but the Mid-American Conference has canceled its football season, according to USA Today.

It's not the first D1 conference to nix football this year (Ivy and Patriot Leagues did so weeks ago), but it is the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference - i.e., the top level of college football - to do so.

The MAC does get some TV money, but the schools rely on games against teams in major conferences for a big chunk of their revenue. With the Big Ten and SEC canceling all out-of-conference games, that was going to leave MAC schools with few sizable paydays this season, making football a money-losing proposition.

In the meantime, Notre Dame's Jaylen Tmyman becomes the latest high-profile player to opt out of the season. Notre Dame also had its first game canceled as it was to be against Western Michigan - a MAC member whose season is no more.

