A warning about real estate and REITs from famed hedge fund manager Seth Klarman of Baupost

Seth Klarman is a billionaire value investor and hedge fund manager. His Boston-based Baupost Group has $27 billion under management, and has realized a remarkable 20% compounded return on investment since its inception in 1982.

In the Baupost Group's Q2 investor letter, Klarman discusses the changes wrought by COVID-19 which he believes will be long lasting, and includes a section called "Real Estate Becomes More Challenged as an Asset Class with Deteriorating Fundamentals for Retail, Hotel, and Possibly Office Properties".

This what he says:

"Before the pandemic struck, retail properties in the U.S. were already under threat. The U.S. had become over-stored – the country had four times more retail real estate per capita than Europe. Online shopping has been growing by double-digit percentages every year since 2009, taking market share from brick and mortar retail. The ongoing impact of the pandemic – shutting down many retail stores, followed by social distancing requirements as we open up, and enduring concerns by vulnerable citizens about entering crowded places – will offer a protracted challenge to physical stores. As noted, the pandemic has accelerated the switch to online shopping. In the wake of recent street protests, some of which turned into looting, the new look of retail property in major cities – boarded up – is obviously not a value enhancer."

"But, retail is not the only category of real estate under pressure. With travel subdued, hotel demand has recently fallen almost 70%; many hotels are currently closed. In past periods, a short term decline in hotel demand from virus outbreaks or terrorist attacks has fairly quickly recovered to peak levels. But in this period, technological advances that let us Zoom into meetings at low cost and with effective outcomes may have lowered the demand curve for some kinds of business travel for good. Yes, a personal meeting may still be better, but people will now consider whether it’s really worth the time and expense to travel long distances for something that is not necessarily all that much better than Zoom. In the short-term, colleges and even homeless shelters may lease hotel rooms to facilitate social distancing for their populations. But, over time, we expect hotel supply to shrink in some markets. The networking benefits of large conferences suggest those are likely to return post-pandemic. But run of the mill business travel – the one-day sales meeting in an airport hotel conference room – is not likely to come roaring back."

"Personal leisure travel demand seems more likely to return; there may well be pent up demand to go just about anywhere. But until the pandemic is behind us, the desire to jump on a crowded airplane to vacation at crowded tourist destinations, stay in a hotel room that could have dangerous virus particles on its surfaces, and eat and drink at overflowing restaurants and bars, seems likely to remain meaningfully subdued. Local travel by automobile will clearly be preferable to longer distance trips."

"In addition, working from home has become a commonplace occurrence that both employees and companies are finding suits them quite well, so it is unclear what will happen to the office world when the pandemic is over. It seems likely that working from home will become a more viable and favored alternative for many workers – they like avoiding the time and money spent commuting, and they welcome the flexible hours and the casual attire. Employers, meanwhile, will appreciate not having to rent as much office space for their staffs. Short-term, the demand for office space per employee could increase as a result of social distancing requirements (de-densification), but demand seems unlikely to stay elevated over the medium and long-term. The longer both employees and employers get used to new ways of working, the less likely things will simply return to the way they were before."

"There are other real estate implications. For example, there are largely anecdotal reports of people deciding to move out of city apartments and head out to the suburbs or the countryside. Of course, working from home makes that increasingly feasible. It is hard to know if this is a temporary development or a genuine trend, but it will bear watching."

"The challenges to real estate won’t apply to every kind of property. Real estate is a vast asset class, and each property is different from every other. While there may generally be deteriorating fundamentals for some retail, hotel, and even office properties, others may be unaffected or even benefit. The surge in online retailing, for example, is increasing the demand for warehouses and distribution facilities. Valuations could be pulled higher if capitalization rates follow interest rates lower, but cap rates could also move higher if buyers pull back, resulting in lower property valuations. For the most severely impaired properties, we suspect there will be greater transaction volume amidst the heightened uncertainty and economic challenges. As always, we continue to carefully oversee our property portfolio, driving occupancy, controlling costs, and opportunistically exiting fully valued holdings, while conservatively underwriting new opportunities."

Seth Klarman's comments will be of interested to investors in individual REITs, and in the REIT ETFs including the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE), the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF), the Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL), the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH), the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR), and the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Not everyone is bearish on REITs. Baird says that hotel REITs are now trading at discounts to net asset value greater than 20%, and recommends one REIT trading at a 41% to net asset value and one trading at a 32% discount to net asset value.