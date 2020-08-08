TikTok (BDNCE) is set to sue the Trump administration over the executive order banning the fast-growing social network from the U.S., NPR reports.

The suit will be filed as soon as Tuesday in the Southern District of California (home to TikTok's U.S. operations), according to the report.

And it will challenge Trump's action as unconstitutional, arguing the company had no chance to respond and that the national security justification for the order is baseless.

Thursday's executive orders hit not only TikTok but also Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), by way of barring any transactions with Tencent's WeChat as well as with TikTok starting in mid-September.

The Trump administration's war on TikTok has led to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reportedly negotiating to buy the social app's global operations outright from Chinese owner ByteDance.