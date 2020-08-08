This year, the S&P 500 has been driven by 5 mega cap tech stocks, Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft -- or FAGAM for short. Their year to date performance, respectively, is 21%, 71%, 12%, 51% and 35%, the average of which is 38%. This has generated interest in the best ETF for FAGAM momentum.

However, while FAGAM's 38% average performance has soundly beaten the S&P 500 (up only 3.95% YTD), some other equity ETFs without concentrated exposure to FAGAM have performed even better.

Here are the performance leaders, ranked in order of year to date performance. We've included expense ratio and assets under management, and crucially the fund's concentration in its top 10 holdings, because (i) there's not much point buying an ETF if you can buy a few stocks and get the same performance, and (ii) diversification reduces risk.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY). Up 79% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.65% and $837M of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 35% of the fund.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW). Up 74% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.76% and $1.94BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 47% of the fund.

The ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG). Up 68% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.75% and $1.66BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 58% of the fund.

The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN). Up 66% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.71% and $1.01BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 61% of the fund.

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Up 65% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.75% and $6.3BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 58% of the fund.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:WCLD). Up 57% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.45% and $616M of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 32% of the fund.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW). Up 52% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.70% and $506M of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 33% of the fund.

The Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH). Up 49% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.60% and $570M of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 47% of the fund.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL). Up 49% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.66% and $1.09BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 78% of the fund.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING). Up 47% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.39% and $567M of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 71% of the fund.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). Up 46% year to date, it has an expense ratio of 0.53% and $15.2BN of assets under management. Its top 10 holdings account for about 63% of the fund.

