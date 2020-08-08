How will stocks perform under different U.S. election scenarios?

Barron's cover story looks at possible U.S. election outcomes and what they might mean for stocks.

"Under one scenario, the status quo would prevail, with Trump winning re-election, Republicans retaining control of the Senate, and Democrats continuing to rule the House of Representatives. In an alternative scenario, the so-called blue wave, voters would send Biden to the White House and put the Democrats in control of both houses of Congress. A third possibility, which doesn't get as much attention as the other two but arguably should, is that Biden is elected president but the Senate stays in the GOP's grip."

How would these scenarios impact stocks?

Scenario 1: Trump is re-elected and Republicans keep the Senate. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) would benefit from a deregulatory environment. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is a good bet on higher defense spending. The U.S./China trade war could lead to retaliation against companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and U.S. retailers with high China exposure (NYSEARCA:XRT). A "status quo" portfolio should include exposure to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF).

Scenario 2: Biden wins. The Democrats control the Senate and the House. Stocks could fall 2-5% due to concerns over increased taxes and regulation. But that may be a buy-the-dip opportunity. Green stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and infrastructure bets like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are good bets. Also: cannabis exposure through the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ). Big Tech (Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) would be at increased risk since Democrats have been more vocal about breaking up and regulating them.

Scenario 3: Investors get Biden’s more-predictable trade policy, and a continuation of Trump’s tax policy. Risks to Big Tech and Big Pharma companies are reduced.