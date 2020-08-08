Via executive order, President Trump approved initiatives Saturday that will extend the expired unemployment benefits and suspend the payroll taxes usually withheld from worker paychecks.

The reports come after Congress failed to reach an agreement last week (and remain about $2 trillion apart) after the Democrats and Republicans failed in their discussions following the expiration of the added benefits at July end.

The order on unemployment benefits drops the $600 added federal weekly benefit to $400, the LA Times reported.

Questions remain about whether Trump as the authority to do so given Congress's power of the purse. The reports indicate Democrats intend to sue to block the unilateral action. A compromise between the the Republican Senate and Democratic House failed last week.

The payroll tax suspension is supposed to affect some employees. As it stands, the 12.4% rate assessed on employee salaries is split between the employee and employer.