Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces positive results from an open-label randomized Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-743, comparing the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) (O+Y) to platinum-based chemo in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in a first-line setting. The data are being presented virtually at the World Conference on Lung Cancer Presidential Symposium.

With a minimum follow-up period of 22 months, median overall survival (OS) in the O+Y cohort was 18.1 months versus 14.1 months in the standard-of-care chemo cohort with 26% less risk of death by (hazard ratio = 0.74) (p=0.002).

Median OS in epithelioid MPM, the most common type of the cancer and the most treatable, favored O+Y 18.1 months vs. 16.5 months (with 14% less risk of death), but the separation was significantly greater in non-epithelioid MPM, a subtype with a poorer prognosis, 18.1 months vs. 8.8 months (54% less risk of death).

No new safety signals were observed.

The company plans to review the data with global health authorities. Neither drug alone nor the combination is approved for mesothelioma.

Pleural mesothelioma is a rare cancer of the protective lining of the lung (pleura).