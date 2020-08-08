Weekly Wrap: Is gold the new tech?

The rally in gold continued this week and may still be the place to park money as yields disappear.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) has jumped against the broader market, and the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE). But the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 2.1%,

In the last month, there was a spike in demand and gold ran up to 12.2%.

The gold trade may be the new tech trade, according to Mohamed El-Erian, advisor to Allianz.

That raises the question of whether or not the rally in the yellow metal sustainable. Real yields, which are plunging amid inflation expectations edging up while the Fed is communicating clearly that nominal rates will stay near low. Rea 10-year yields are now sitting around -1%.

Gold is no longer behaving like a hedge to equities, but investors may have thrown in the towel altogether on hedges.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has soared more than 50% in the last six months.

Gold is now everything for everybody, El-Erian said. It’s defensive, it’s a reflationary trade, it’s inflation protection and more, he added.

Year to date the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is up more than 30%. The SPDR Basic Materials sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) is up more than 2.2%.

Instead, gold is behaving more like a megacap stock. Among the Fab 5, Amazon is up 71% year to date, Apple is up 39% and Microsoft is up 39%.