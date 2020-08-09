Net profit at Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) slumped 73% to 24.6B riyals ($6.57B) in the second quarter (vs. estimates of 31.3B riyals), as a plunge in energy demand - due to the coronavirus crisis - weighed on sales of the world's biggest oil producer.

The majority state-owned company still maintained its Q2 dividend of $18.75B, unlike BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which cut their dividends in recent months. Aramco capex for 2020 is expected to be at the lower end of a $25B-$30B range.

"We are seeing a partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies," CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement, as shares rose 0.3% in Riyadh.

"Aramco figures are healthy compared to other global peers," added Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. "This was the worst quarter in the modern history of oil industry, and surviving it with healthy figures points to a very positive outlook."

The results also come a week after Aramco, which listed in Riyadh last year in a record $29.4B flotation, relinquished its title as the world's largest listed company by market cap to Apple.