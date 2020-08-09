Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is telling U.S. policymakers their export ban won't stop Huawei from obtaining necessary components and just risks handing sales to the U.S. firm's overseas competitors, according to a presentation reviewed by WSJ.

American chipmakers need a license from the Commerce Department to ship 5G chipsets and other parts to Huawei after the government placed the company on an export blacklist in May.

With those restrictions, the U.S. has handed Qualcomm's foreign competitors a market worth as much as $8B annually, according to Qualcomm, which said the limitations would benefit Taiwan's MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).

The recent lobbying follows a deal reached last month in which Huawei agreed to pay $1.8B to Qualcomm to settle past licensing fees and backed a multiyear license agreement going forward.