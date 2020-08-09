As gold continues its rise, it is attracting long term investors who view it as an attractive alternative to holding cash in a low yield world with massive budget deficits and rising debt to GDP ratios.

Short term traders care little about fund expenses, because their holding period makes the fees insignificant. But longer term investors, who plan to hold an asset for more than a year, care about fund expenses.

The most popular gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), has assets of about $82B. It charges an annual fee of 0.40%, meaning that holders of the ETF will pay about $328M in fees over the next year if the assets under management remain at this level. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay $40 in fees over a year.

Other gold ETFs provide identical exposure to the metal, but with lower fees than GLD. Here's the list, in order of lowest to highest fees, with assets under management for each fund:

Aberdeen Std Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:SGOL) charges an annual fee of 0.17%, and has about $2.7B under management. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay $17 in fees over a year.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR) also charges an annual fee of 0.17%, and has about $1.3B under management. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay $17 in fees over a year.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDM) charges an annual fee of 0.18%, and has about $3.4B under management. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay $18 in fees over a year.

The iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) charges an annual fee of 0.25%, and has about $34B under management. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay fees of $25 over a year.

The Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYS) charges an annual fee of 0.53%, and has $4.6B under management. With a $1,000 investment, an investor would pay fees of $53 over a year. However, PHYS has potential tax advantages for individual investors -- gains realized on the sale of the Trust’s units can be taxed at a capital gains rate of 15% / 20%, versus the 28% collectibles rate applied to most precious metals ETFs, coins and bars.

