Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.81 (-23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.45M (+9.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects net Ocaliva sales estimate of $71M.

Over the last 2 years, ICPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.