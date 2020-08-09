TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-62.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $571.21M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.