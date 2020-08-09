Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.99M (+19.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of -$14.5M.

Over the last 2 years, TLRY has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.