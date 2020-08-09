Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 vs. -$0.10 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.81M (+68.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HALO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.