Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+169.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.97M (+14999.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.