Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $981.72M (+14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.