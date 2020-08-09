Qualys Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2020 5:35 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)QLYSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.2M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QLYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.