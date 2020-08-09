Trump's ability to suspend payroll taxes questioned by Republican Senator

President Trump's executive orders and memorandums that are intended to provide some relief from the coronavirus-induced downturn are are finding critics from the president's own party.

Says Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska of the moves: "President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax."

The executive order allows companies to stop collecting payroll taxes; however workers will still be responsible to pay the taxes by April 15. It also doesn't help workers who are unemployed, points out Grant Thornton Chief Economist Diane Swon.

And the order on evictions doesn't extend moratoriums, but essentially asks some federal agencies to see what can be done about the matter, says Bharat Ramamurti, a member of the Congressional Oversight Commission.

Under the memo that would provide a supplemental $400/week in unemployment benefits, the federal government will use money from disaster relief funds and states would have to pay $100 of that amount.

Bloomberg's Shawn Donnan calculates that the $44B earmarked in Trump's memorandum would cover 30M+ people getting $300 extra per week for five weeks.

"But to be absolutely clear, it's not straightforward how this is either legal or logistically feasible," said former U.S. Treasury economist Ernie Tedeschi.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, issued a joint statement urging the Republicans to resume negotiations.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.