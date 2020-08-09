MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-116.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.21M (+37.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects GMV of $3.96B and TPV of $9.09B.

Over the last 2 years, MELI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.