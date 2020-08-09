Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (-65.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects EBITDA of $101M.

Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.