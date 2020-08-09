Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.70 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (-14.1% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate production of 1,381.1 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.