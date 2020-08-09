Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.32B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate potash volume of 3,299 Kt

Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.