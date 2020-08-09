International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.