General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Bath Iron Works unit and ~4,300 unionized workers reached a tentative contract agreement to end a strike that has stretched for more than a month, the company and union said this weekend.

The shipyard workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6 have been on strike since June 22.

The union said the agreement keeps existing subcontracting language and protects seniority.

Bath Iron Works builds guided missile destroyers for the U.S. Navy, and the strike threatened to put the shipyard further behind schedule on delivery of the warships.