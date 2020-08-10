Asia-Pacific indices mixed over U.S.-China tensions

Asia Pacific markets are trading mixed as investors remained cautious over heightened U.S.-China tensions in recent weeks.

Japan closed.

China +0.42% . China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in July thanks to recovering market demand and global commodity prices.

China's producer price index dropped 2.4% in July from a year earlier, narrowing from a 3.0% decline in June.

The consumer price index rose to 2.7% in July from 2.5% in June as the bad weather pushed food prices higher.

Hong Kong -0.36% . The stock prices fell after the arrest of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Australia +1.80% . The market gained with all sectors trading higher.

South Korea +1.51% , driven by surge in automakers shares.

U.S. stock futures are trading mixed. Dow +0.33% ; Nasdaq -0.02 %. S&P +0.20% .

U.S.-China tensions rose last week after President Trump issued executive orders that are set to ban American use of WeChat and TikTok, taking effect from the middle of next month.