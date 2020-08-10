Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng (XPEV), backed by Alibaba Group Holding, has filed for an IPO on NYSE for 429.84M class B ordinary shares. However, the company did not clarify on the number of class A ordinary shares.

Xpeng raised $900M in the two tranche with $500M in July and $400M just ahead of IPO from Alibaba, one of its biggest shareholders, the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

The company has two cars in the market the G3 SUV and the P7 sedan. The top of the line G3 for 2020 is priced below $30,000 in China after subsidies -- allowing it to compete with the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO).

G3 delivered till 18,741 units and P7 delivered 1,966 units as on July 31. The company plans to launch third Smart EV, a sedan, in 2021.

The company reported 1H revenue of $141.9M (-18% Y/Y) and EPS of -$0.81.

Other players in the market: Li Auto, Nio, Tesla, WM Motor.