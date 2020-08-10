More tensions surfaced over the weekend as Hong Kong's privacy chief criticized the U.S. Treasury Department for "doxxing" Chief Executive Carrie Lam by releasing her personal info as part of its latest sanctions on 11 officials.

Speaking of the new national security law, Jimmy Lai, the outspoken publisher of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested Monday on suspicion of foreign collusion, sending a chill across the financial hub.

Last year, Lai met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House to discuss Hong Kong's controversial legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to China to stand trial.

Investors were already on edge after President Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat and TikTok, while U.S. regulators recommended that overseas firms listed on American exchanges be subject to U.S. public audit reviews from 2022.

Shares of the Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% on the news, while Shanghai climbed 0.8% amid signs of a recovery in industrial activity in the world's second-largest economy.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, MCHI, YINN, TDF, EWH, YANG, KBA, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CWEB, CYB, CHIX