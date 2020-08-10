Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) jumps 16% on the launch of its new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (EVs), as part of its drive to become the world’s third-largest seller of EVs by 2025.

Starting in early 2021, Hyundai plans to introduce three all-electric models under the Ioniq brand. They include the Ioniq 5, a midsize EV CUV based on concept '45'; in 2022, the Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the company's 'Prophecy' concept unveiled earlier this year, and in early 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large SUV.

The company aims to sell 1M units of battery EVs and take 10% share to become a leader in the global EV field by 2025.

IONIQ brand models will sit on an Electric Global Modular Platform, known as E-GMP, that will enable fast charging capability and plentiful driving range.

“The IONIQ brand will change the paradigm of EV customer experience,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company.