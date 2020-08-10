SpaceX (SPACE) has rocketed into an elite tier of military suppliers, scoring a multibillion-dollar contract that makes it one of the Pentagon's two primary satellite-launch providers through most of the decade.

The Elon Musk-led company will split an estimated nearly three dozen launches through 2027 with United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), barring a successful protest from snubbed bidders Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) or Blue Origin (BORGN).

Until a few years ago, ULA had a virtual monopoly on such business, which focuses on the highest-priority military and intelligence payloads.

Initial awards for each company exceeded $300M, though industry estimates of the eventual combined contract value range from more than $4B to about $6B.