European shares advance on U.S. stimulus hopes and China data

European markets climbed buoyed by a move from U.S. President Trump to unilaterally extend jobless benefits. Also, China factory deflation eased in July, thereby boosting recovery hopes.

London +1.08% .

Germany +0.54% .

France +0.92% .

The moves came after President Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend, including one that extends federal unemployment benefits at a rate of $400/week from the expired level of $600/week and another that temporarily cuts payroll taxes.