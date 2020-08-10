European shares advance on U.S. stimulus hopes and China data

European markets climbed buoyed by a move from U.S. President Trump to unilaterally extend jobless benefits. Also, China factory deflation eased in July, thereby boosting recovery hopes.
London +1.08%.
Germany +0.54%.
France +0.92%.
The moves came after President Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend, including one that extends federal unemployment benefits at a rate of $400/week from the expired level of $600/week and another that temporarily cuts payroll taxes.
Shares of energy majors rose: BP +3.45%, Royal Dutch Shell +2.89% and Total SA +2.03% as crude prices gained after Saudi Aramco raised optimism about Asian demand and Iraq pledged to deepen supply cuts.