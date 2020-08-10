Divisions remain over stimulus with timeline uncertain

The timeline for a U.S. stimulus package is still unclear as neither Democrats nor Republicans are giving a firm date after negotiations collapsed last week.

President Trump announced four executive actions to work around the impasse on Saturday, including a $400 weekly enhanced jobless benefit (a quarter of which will be covered by states), student loan relief, an eviction moratorium, and a payroll tax holiday. A second round of stimulus checks must be approved by Congress.

States can either use money already appropriated by the federal government to provide the 25% of unemployment benefits, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, or they can request a waiver from Trump.