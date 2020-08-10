Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is under investigation by the U.K.'s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, after allegations the bank spied on staff using computer monitoring software, according to The Telegraph.

The system called Sapience Analytics allowed managers at the lender to track how long employees were spending away from their desks and the amount of time taken to complete tasks. After monitoring staff anonymously for 18 months, it switched on an extra function in February allowing bosses to pick out individual employees.

The lender stopped managers from monitoring individual workers' data later that month and alerted the ICO, after uproar among its workforce.

If found to have breached data privacy laws, Barclays faces a maximum fine of up to £865M.