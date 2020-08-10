Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has launched its new service Opera For Business to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to become easily discoverable online.

The company also joined forces with Google My Business, a tool that helps businesses and organizations manage their online presence across Google properties, including Google Search and Google Maps.

Opera for Business is an expansion of the company’s existing portfolio of products and services supporting SMEs such as OLeads and OList which today are used by hundreds of thousands of merchants and businesses locally.