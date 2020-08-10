Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has inked technology agreement to provide DGCX with a full suite of integrated marketplace solutions.

Nasdaq’s real-time clearing solution will provide DGCX with high-velocity multi-asset class clearing, settlement and risk management capabilities.

“By adopting Nasdaq’s suite of scalable and robust technology, DGCX can further execute on its strategy and vision to evolve its marketplace for investors in the Middle East and beyond,” said Paul McKeown, SVP and Head of Marketplace Operators and New Markets, Market Technology, Nasdaq.