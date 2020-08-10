Futures inch up with S&P 500 on brink of a record high

Rallies in five of the last six weeks have lifted the S&P 500 to within 1% of its all-time high reached in February, and contracts tied to the index are up 0.2% in premarket trade. Dow futures are ahead by 0.4% and Nasdaq futures are little changed.

Traders are monitoring the state of stimulus talks (after President Trump orders extending coronavirus relief), as well as the latest fraying of relations between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. on Sunday also hit another grim milestone, tallying the worst recorded COVID-19 outbreak in the world with more than 5M cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On the earnings front, keep an eye on the travel and energy sectors, with Q2 results expected from Marriott International, Royal Caribbean and Occidental Petroleum.