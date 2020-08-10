Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to maximize asset potential, reduce execution risk and lower the total cost of ownership for oil and gas operators by leveraging Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 E&P cloud applications and Honeywell Forge, a powerful industrial analytics software solution, to deliver unparalleled insights about oil and gas assets.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO of Halliburton. “Our alliance will help operators integrate people, processes and technology across the E&P value chain to maximize asset potential.”

“The Honeywell and Halliburton collaboration enables our oil and gas customers to make more informed, data-driven decisions from the field to the board room,” said Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. “Our customers will gain increased visibility into their operations so that they can improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance worker safety.”