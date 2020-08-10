AES Gener (OTC:AESZF), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) announces early termination of two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the 558 MW Angamos coal-fired plant in Chile in August 2021 through a payment of $720M, primarily reflecting the present value of fixed charges through 2029, as stipulated in the PPAs.

Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO, "This transaction also expedites the timeline of AES Gener's decarbonization program, while providing additional funding for AES Gener's current backlog of 2 GW of renewable projects."

After paying down debt, AES Gener will use the remaining proceeds of ~$200M to fund its renewable growth.

As of 2022, Angamos will be fully merchant and once the system no longer requires the plant to ensure the reliability of the grid, AES Gener will proceed to shut it down, having fully recovered its expected return and investment.

The company reaffirms guidance for FY2020 adjusted EPS of $1.32 - $1.42, parent free cash flow expectation of $725M - $775M, and average annual growth of 7%-9 % in adjusted EPS and parent FCF through 2022.

Previously: AES maintains full-year guidance after coal plant sale (June 23)

Previously: AES to sell Dominican plant for $101M, maintains full-year guidance (June 30)