Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Pieris' PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive tumors, with Lilly's ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 antagonist for multiple types of solid tumors, and paclitaxel for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer in a phase 2 study.

Under the terms of agreement, Lilly will supply Pieris with ramucirumab for the study as well as collaborate on data from the trial. PIRS is working towards initiation of a phase 2 single-arm combination study for the treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer later this year.

Financial details are not disclosed.