CureVac B.V. (CVAC) has filed an updated preliminary prospectus for its IPO of ~13.3M common shares at $14 - 16. Underwriters' over-allotment will be an additional ~2M shares.

The Tübingen, Germany-based biopharmaceutical company develops messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. Lead candidate is Phase 1-stage CV8102 for the treatment of four types of solid tumors. It is also advancing CV7202, a rabies vaccine, and a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, both in Phase 1. Results from the latter should be available next quarter.

2019 Financials (€): Revenue: 17.4M (+35%); Net Loss: (99.9) (-40%); Cash Consumption: (87.0M) (-17%).